Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variab…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …