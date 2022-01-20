Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.