Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
