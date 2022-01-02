Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
