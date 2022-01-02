 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

