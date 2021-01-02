 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

