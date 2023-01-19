Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
