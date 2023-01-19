Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.