Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.