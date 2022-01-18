Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.