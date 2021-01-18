Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…