Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.