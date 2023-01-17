 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

