Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

