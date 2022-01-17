It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 31 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.