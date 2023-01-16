Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
