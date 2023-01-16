 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

