It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
