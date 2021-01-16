 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert