Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.