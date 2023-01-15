Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reac…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.