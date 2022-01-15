It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degre…