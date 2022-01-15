Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.