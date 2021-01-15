 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

