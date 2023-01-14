Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.