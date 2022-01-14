Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.