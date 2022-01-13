Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.