Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
