Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
