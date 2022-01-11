Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.