Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

