Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds light and var…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, …