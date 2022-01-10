 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

