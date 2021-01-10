 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

