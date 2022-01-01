Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.