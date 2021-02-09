Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Dozens of area residents went sledding at Washington Park on Sunday afternoon as the snow turned to freezing rain.