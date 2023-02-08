Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…