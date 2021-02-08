 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

