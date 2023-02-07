Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecas…