 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert