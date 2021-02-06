Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
