Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.