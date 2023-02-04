It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
