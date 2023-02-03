It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.