It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecas…
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…