Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

