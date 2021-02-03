Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Dozens of area residents went sledding at Washington Park on Sunday afternoon as the snow turned to freezing rain.
