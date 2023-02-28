Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.