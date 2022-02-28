Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
