Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecas…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlo…