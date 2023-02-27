Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
