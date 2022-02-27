Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
