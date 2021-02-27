Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
