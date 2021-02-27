 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

