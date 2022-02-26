Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
