Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

