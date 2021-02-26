Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
