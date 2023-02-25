The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.