Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST.