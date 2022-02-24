Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.