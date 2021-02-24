 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

