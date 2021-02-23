 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

